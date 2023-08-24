Ports Bats Quiet in Loss to Grizzlies

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies even the series with the Stockton Ports behind a strong pitching performance in a 7-1 win on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies (69-47, 33-17) sent their ace Michael Prosecky (W, 11-6) to the hill who delivered with 6 strikeouts in 5 shutout innings. The southpaw faced the minimum through 4 and did not allow a hit until Myles Naylor reached on a swinging bunt with 1 out in the 5th inning. Stockton wound up loading the bases after Jonah Cox was hit by a pitch and Pedro Pineda walked but Prosecky was able to work out of the jam unscathed.

Fresno got the scoring going in the 3rd inning against Stockton starter Eduardo Rivera (L, 1-6) on a fielder's choice ground out by center fielder Cole Carrigg who was able to reach 1st safely on a slowly hit grounder. The Grizzlies kept the bats going against Rivera in the 4th after a lead off bloop single by Daniel Amaral, Fresno peppered the left field corner to the tune of 3 run scoring doubles as EJ Andrews Jr., Kody Huff, and Dyan Jorge all plated runs to push the lead to 5-0. Jorge's double plated a pair of runs to cap off the inning.

In the 6th, Jesus Bugarin led off with a single and scored on another hit by Jorge after advancing to second with his 12th stolen base of the season. Jorge finished the game 4-5 with a double and 3 RBI. Carrigg added the 7th and final run of the game for Fresno with another RBI groundout.

The Ports' bats were shut down by the Grizzlies bullpen as Davis Palermo, Carson Skipper, and Carlos Torres combined for 4 shutout innings of relief. The lone Stockton run came in the 8th on a Dereck Salom 6-4-3 double play after reliever Wuardo Fernandez loaded the bases with nobody out.

Yunior Tur was a bright spot on the mound for Stockton, recording 4 strikeouts and allowing no runs in 2.1 innings of work.

With the series tied after 2 games, the teams will each send right handers to the mound on Thursday night for game 3, Luis Carrasco (4-6, 5.17) for Stockton and Connor Staine (8-5, 5.90) for Fresno. 1st pitch scheduled for 6:50p at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

