Karros Rolls, Quakes Win Again

August 24, 2023 - California League (CalL)







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jared Karros fired six scoreless innings and the Quakes won their third straight, prevailing on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field, a final of 6-4 over the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Karros (3-4) was sharp, allowing three hits and no walks, while striking out four over a career-high six innings to win his third game of the year.

Luis Rodriguez had a huge night offensively, with two hits off Storm starter Jose Reyes (0-3, two RBIs and two runs scored, helping to pace Rancho's offensive attack.

Leading 5-0, Rancho allowed the Storm to get back in it, as the Storm got a run off Brandon Neeck in the seventh and another in the eighth to make it 5-2.

Rancho padded the lead in the bottom of the inning, as Josue De Paula's RBI single plated Jordan Thompson for a 6-2 advantage.

They'd need that extra insurance, as Madison Jeffrey, who helped get the Quakes out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, struggled to start the ninth, allowing four straight batters to reach. Joel Ibarra came on and struck out three of the four hitters he faced, leaving the bases loaded to preserve the 6-4 win and earn his first save of the year.

Rancho (23-27, 62-54) will send Chris Campos (5-5) to the mound on Thursday, looking for a fourth straight win overall. The Storm have not yet named a starter. Game time is 6:30pm and Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, sponsored by Bernards. Fans will enjoy $3 Pepsi products, $4 domestic drafts and other drink specials throughout the night. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

