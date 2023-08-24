No Problem with Ports for Prosecky and Grizzlies in 7-1 Triumph

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (69-47, 33-17) beat the Stockton Ports (43-73, 18-32) 7-1 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 33-17 (.660) in the second half, 36-18 (.667) in their last 54 games and 46-21 (.687) in their last 67 contests. Fresno moved to 35-5 when allowing three runs or fewer (22-1 at home), 47-11 when scoring first and 20-11 against opposing left-handed starting pitchers. The Grizzlies hold a four-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 16 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky (11-6, win) continued his dominance on the mound after five scoreless innings of work. Prosecky allowed his first and only hit with one out in the fifth, an infield single to third. He beaned a batter, issued two walks and struck out six. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.75, which is the best in the California League. Over his last seven starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.72 ERA (37.2 IP, 23 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 48 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in seven consecutive outings and 10 of his last 11 starts (June 8-August 23). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). The lefty gave way to a quartet of relievers, who combined for four frames of one-hit and run ball. Davis Palermo (1.0 IP), Carson Skipper (1.0 IP) and Carlos Torres (2.0 IP) were all perfect out of the bullpen.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third when Cole Carrigg netted Kody Huff with a force out. Fresno extended their advantage to 5-0 after a four-run fourth. The Grizzlies roped three RBI doubles thanks to EJ Andrews Jr. (RBI), Huff (RBI) and Dyan Jorge (2-RBI). Fresno plated their final two runs in the sixth from a Jorge RBI single and Carrigg groundout. Jorge tied his career-high with four hits, adding three RBI. Huff relished a career-high three runs after filling up the box score. Kyle Karros found his way on three times and Daniel Amaral was on board twice. The Grizzlies stole five bases, tied for the most by the team in 2023 (Amaral, Jesus Bugarin, Huff, Jorge and Jean Perez).

Stockton lefty Eduardo Rivera (1-6) suffered the decision after three and one-third rough innings. Yunior Tur was a bright spot in the Ports' pen. Tur fanned four batters over two and one-third shutout frames. Myles Naylor and Pedro Pineda recorded the two singles while the latter yielded the lone run. The last four batters of the Stockton lineup registered four walks and one hit-by-pitch. The squads are back in action Thursday night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Dyan Jorge (4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, SB)

- C Kody Huff (1-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, SB)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- RHP Yunior Tur (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

- LF Pedro Pineda (1-2, R, BB)

- SS Myles Naylor (1-4)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday August 24 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Luis Carrasco (4-6, 5.17) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (8-5, 5.90) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies leadoff batter (Carrigg and Jorge) has reached base eight times over two games. The duo has combined for seven hits (six singles) in the process.

