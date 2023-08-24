Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (August 29th - September 3rd)

August 24, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers

Date: Tuesday, August 29th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On every Tuesday night game of the season, Trivia comes to The Diamond! With trivia questions throughout the night, you can test your trivia skills while enjoy America's pastime!

All Information:

Free Parking in all lots

Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats

Date: Wednesday, August 30th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this Wednesday!

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

Storm team signed MLB baseball Giveaway Presented by CalTier

Free Parking in Lot C

Concession Stand 2, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, August 31st

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company includes TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option for just $30! But that's not all, this Thursday night, you will be given a $5 first Beer on Us ticket to ensure you start your Thursday night at the ballpark off with multiple free food items and a drink for less! Thursday Bites continue to offer the most bang for your buck every Thursday at The Diamond!

All Information:

Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Bruno's BBQ & Outlaw BBQ)

Free Beear Samples (Oscar's Brewing)

$30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

Free Parking in Lot C

Concession Stand 2 & 3, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Awful Nite

Date: Friday, September 1st

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Our wackiest, weirdest, and worst night of the year is coming back to The Diamond! Awful Nite is our annual ballpark experience dedicated to making the most ridiculous night imaginable so you can have the most fun possible!

All Information:

Free Parking in Lot C

Post-Game Fireworks

Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

The Show

Date: Saturday, September 2nd

Gates Open: 3:45 PM (With AYCE Ticket)

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM on the ) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for $20 when clicking the "Pencil Icon" after selecting your seat and then choosing the "NO AYCE SATURDAY TIC" option and for $10 in certain sections of the ballpark.

All Information:

Free Parking in Lot C

Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday Runday/Fan & Military Appreciation Day/Marvel Super Hero Day Presented by Trust Lake Elsinore Ford

Date: Sunday, September 3rd

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

Fan/Military Appreciation Day:

Our second Marvel-themed day of the year that will include a Marvel Avengers Hat Giveaway and feature a salute to our real life heroes, our military members with FOUR free tickets available per Military ID at our Box Office on the day of the game. But that's not all, four of the hats that we are giving away will include signatures from Storm Players! That means you could be the lucky fan to receive a hat signed by Homer Bush Jr., Samuel Zavala, Tyler Robertson, and Griffin Doersching.

Sunday RUNday:

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

Post-Game Clinic:

Our next Storm Elite Clinic is for ALL STORM FANS and will be held immediately after the final game of the season WITH 2023 STORM PLAYERS on Sunday, September 3rd! The participating players will be there during introductions and assigned to certain stations during the beginning of this Fan Appreciation Clinic!

All Information:

Free Parking in Lot C

MaidPro Yearlong House Cleaning Giveaway

Storm team signed MLB bat Giveaway Presented by CalTier

Full Season Giveaway Basket Giveaway

Marvel Avengers Hat Giveaway

Marvel Jerseys

Concession Stand 2 & 3, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR Open

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

Make sure to get all of your tickets ONLY at StormBaseball.com

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.