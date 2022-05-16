Ports Back Home, Host Modesto Nuts

May 16, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - After a road trip down in Rancho Cucamonga and a series split with the Southern Division leader Quakes, the Ports make their way back home to Banner Island Ballpark hosting their Northern Division rival Modesto Nuts for the second time this season. The Ports and Nuts will play their typical six-game series with game times set for 7:05 pm with the exception of Sunday's 2:09 pm first pitch. Links for live radio broadcasts on Fox Sports AM 1280 and live stats on the MiLB Gameday are available below.

At Bat this Week

This will be the second time these two teams have met after the Nuts came to Stockton for the Ports opening week back in early April. Another six-game series, these two teams will match up Tuesday-Sunday.

Vs. Modesto Nuts

Banner Island Ballpark // Stockton, Calif.

Tuesday, May 17 // 7:05 PM

Wednesday, May 18 // 7:05 PM

Thursday, May 19 // 7:05 PM

Friday, May 20 // 7:05 PM

Saturday, May 21 // 7:05 PM

Sunday, May 22 // 2:09 PM

Radio: Fox Sports AM 1280

Gameday: MiLB First Pitch App

Twitter: @StocktonPorts

On Deck

At Fresno Grizzlies

Chukchansi Park // Fresno, Calif.

Tues. May 24 - Sun. May 29 // Times vary

Against Modesto

This week's series will mark the second time this season that these two teams have met with both being in Stockton. The Ports got the best of Modesto in their opening week taking four out of six, including the final four games to mark a season high four game winning streak.

The Nuts had the Ports number last season as Modesto dominated the season series 21-9. Despite Modesto having control, the Ports have fared well in Stockton against the Nuts going 9-9 in their past 18 games at Banner Island Ballpark. In their nine wins, the Ports have averaged 10.2 runs per game.

About Last Series

The Ports split the six-game set with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on the road last week, salvaging their series by taking the final two games after dropping three out of the first four. The trip was just the second time these two teams have met since the start of 2021.

CJ Rodriguez had himself a productive series as the catcher went 8-18 in five games with an RBI and six walks raising both his average and on-base percentage over .60 points each and now slashing .295/.408/.780.

Denzel Clarke continued to be a factor on the basepaths as the speedy centerfielder has now reached base safely in 26 straight games. The Cal State Northridge alumni ranks third in runs scored with 26.

Workhorse Starters:

Through the first 33 games of the California League season, the Ports' starting rotation ranks tied first in the league innings pitched with the Fresno Grizzlies at 160 IP. The Ports' rotation has also issued the second-fewest walks (47) and third in the league in strikeouts (170). The starting rotation's ERA of 4.95 sits middle in the pack, ranking sixth overall.

Clarke Litters Cal League Leaderboard:

Ports outfielder Denzel Clarke, the A's 4th round pick in the 2021 draft out of Cal State Northridge, is off to a great start with the Stockton Ports in 2022. Clarke is tied for third in the California League in runs scored (26), in extra base hits (17). and leads the league in doubles (11). He is also in the top ten in hits (t4th; 36) total bases (5th; 64) and in stolen bases (6th, 11).

Stay Hot Kevin Richards

Stockton Ports Outfielder/Designated Hitter Kevin Richards has found the recipe for success in the 2022 season. Following his 2021 season hitting .246 with three home runs and 25 RBI in 58 games, the Dominican Republic native has caught fire so far in 2022 leading the team with a .329 average while already surpassing last year's home run total with four and driving in 19 through his first 20 games. Richards also owns a .393 on-base and a team-high .950 OPS.

Beers and Baseball

Stockton Ports starting pitcher Blake Beers has shown how dominant he can be in his first six games of the 2022 season. In six games and five starts, Beers leads the league in innings pitched (34.1), in WHIP (1.04), second in strikeouts (43) and sixth in opponent batting average (.227). Beers now has at least seven strikeouts in his last four appearances and at least five in his last five appearances.

About the Modesto Nuts

- Modesto enters this week's matchup against the Ports with a 15-18 record, good for third in the Cal League Northern Division and six games back behind the first-place Giants (21- 12).

- The Nuts are coming in after dropping four out of six in Modesto against the Inland Empire 66ers.

- On the road this season, the Nuts are 9-9 compared to their 6-9 record at home.

- The Nuts pitching staff sits at the top of the leaderboard in the league placing third in hits (255), walks (141), and second in WHIP (1.36).

- First baseman Robert Perez leads the Cal League with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in to headline the offense while starting pitcher Joseph Hernandez is second in the league in ERA (2.15) and opponent average (.216). Starters Michael Morales (33.1) and William Fleming (32.2) are two and three in the league in innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.