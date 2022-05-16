Ports Anchor Down, Spilt Series with Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - On a beautiful Sunday matinee game in Rancho Cucamonga, the Ports (11-22) concluded their six-game with the first place Quakes (20-13) with a convincing win at LoanMart Field, splitting the series with a 7-4 victory.

Rancho Cucamonga would jump on Beers early as he gave up back to back home runs in the first inning to Alex De Jesus and Diego Cartaya, putting the Quakes up 2-0 after one.

In the top of the second, the Ports got on the board after Kevin Richards walked and was then driven in by a double to left-field by Shane McGuire as Stockton trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the second. But it looked like Stockton was going to have a quick afternoon after Beers gave up a single to first baseman Junior Garcia and then gave up another blast to the ninth hitter Ken Bettancourt as he left yard to right field putting the Quakes up 4-2 after two.

The third inning was a three up and three down breeze as Blake beers finally started to find his groove and settle in, showing great poise and upside as he struck out two of three at the heart of the Quakes order. Stockton struck in the fourth as Max Muncy delivered a shot down the left field line for a stand up double. Kevin Richards followed Muncy's double with RBI double of his own bringing in Muncy from second. Shane McGuire then brought home Richards to make it 4-3 Quakes.

Complete dominance was the Ports game from the fourth inning on out. The Ports showed what they can do from the plate in the top of the seventh inning as second baseman Robert Puason singled to right.

Nick Brueser followed with a two-run shot as Stockton showed their potential in a talented offense starting to emerge taking a 5-4 lead. Danny Bautista then roped a double through a big hole up the middle bringing up Max Muncy. Muncy didn't disappoint in front of his home fans by hitting a 455 ft. bomb to left field with an exit velocity of 108 MPH and adding two insurance runs making it 7-4 and never looking back as the Ports would go on to win splitting the series against the Quakes.

Blake Beers (2-1) started for the Ports and pitched six solid innings en route to his second win of the season with eight strikeouts. The relief staff only gave up one in hit the final three innings in a combined effort from Alexis Cedano and Jack Owen.

The Ports will head back home starting a six-game series Tuesday night as they'll host the Modesto Nuts with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

