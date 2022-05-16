Grizzlies 1B/C Hunter Goodman Awarded California League Player of the Week for May 9 -15

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies first baseman/catcher and Colorado Rockies #20 prospect Hunter Goodman was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for May 9-15. Goodman's impressive series in Visalia helped the Grizzlies earn a series win over the Rawhide.

During the week, Goodman went 12-for-26 (.462) with three homers, one triple, one double, 13 RBI, five runs and two hit-by-pitches over six games. Goodman picked up four multi-hit contests, 24 total bases and had a tremendous 1.423 OPS. On Sunday, Goodman went 3-for-5 with a clout and five RBI, tying his and the team's 2022-high for RBI in a single game.

As of today, Goodman is tied for first in the California League in hits (39), second in total bases (76), second in RBI (34), third in wallops (9) and third in slugging percentage (.598). The University of Memphis product is the second Grizzlies player to earn California League Player of the Week honors (Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow morning against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2022 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

