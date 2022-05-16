Upcoming Promotions and Information

California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies are back home at Chukchansi Park this week starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17th , as we host the Dodgers Affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Looking forward to seeing you here. Here's what you can expect:

5/17 (Tuesday, May 17th) DAY GAME- Making The Grade Day (Just under 5,000 Kids in the Ballpark for a fun filled day of learning!)

Gate Times: 9:35am- Season Ticket Holders & VIP / 10:05am - GA

First Pitch: 11:05am

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Promotion: Making the Grade - Kids Day at the Ballpark

5/18 (Wednesday, May 18th)

Gate Times: 5:35pm- Season Ticket Holders & VIP / 5:50pm- GA

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/19 (Thursday, May 19th) Tioga Thursday's

Gate Times: 5:35pm- Season Ticket Holders & VIP / 5:50pm- GA

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/20 (Friday, May 20th)- Mental Health Awareness Night & Fireworks!

Gate Times: 5:35pm- Season Ticket Holders & VIP / 5:50pm- GA

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Promotion: Team will wear special jerseys! Game presented by Fresno County Dept. Of Behavioral Health.

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/21 (Saturday, May 21st)- Christian Fellowship Night, Community Outreach Night & Fresno Falcons Tribute!

Gate Times: ALL Gates: 4:30pm

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Promotion: Pregame Concert with Riley Clemmons, sponsored by Van-G Logistics. Team will wear special Falcons tribute jersey's with on-line Jersey Auction featuring game-worn jerseys signed by the players, benefiting Central Cal Blood Center!

Community Outreach Night Sponsored by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/22 (Sunday, May 22nd)- Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Gate Times: 11:35am- Season Ticket Holders & VIP / 12:05pm- GA

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Rancho Cucamonga

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses & More!

