Ports and Storm Suspended, Will Resume Thursday

May 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





OCKTON, Calif. - Due to inclement weather, the Stockton Ports and Lake Elsinore Storm have had Wednesday night's game suspended heading into the bottom of the third inning with Lake Elsinore leading 1-0. The game will resume on Thursday morning at 11:10 a.m., the regularly scheduled start time for Thursday's contest. Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game, the Ports and Storm will play a seven-inning game that will close out their four-game series.

Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for any future Ports game with the exception of July 4. If fans would like to exchange their ticket for a ticket to Thursday's continuation, the ticket will be good for admission to both that game plus the seven-inning game that follows.

Fans can contact the Ports Box Office at (209) 644-1900 with any questions.

