Offense Comes Alive for the Rawhide as They Take Game 3 of a Four-Game Series against Modesto

May 16, 2019 - Visalia Rawhide News Release





SALIA, CA- Rawhide are now 16-4 at home after defeating the Modesto Nuts 5-1. Rawhide scored first in the second inning off a double steal. Camden Duzenack stole second and Jorge Perez stole home. Josh Green , who started for the Rawhide, gave up his only run in the top of fourth. Luis Liberato singled to left and Cal Raleigh scored to tie the game.

Visalia answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Luis Alejandro Basabe scored when L.T. Tolbert singled to left. Tolbert scored later that inning when Duzenack singled to centerfield to make it 4-1.

The Rawhide scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th. Anfernee Grier hit his second homerun of the season for a solo shot over the left field wall. Later that inning, Tolbert scored for the second time when Duzenack grounded out to shortstop.

Kyler Stout came in relief for Green and pitched two and one-third innings. He allowed two hits and one walk to load the bases in the top of the ninth. West Tunnell came in relief for Stout and sat down the two Nuts' batters he faced. He earned his fifth save of the season and Green earned his fifth win of the season.

