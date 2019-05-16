JetHawks 8 Los High-Scoring Affair

May 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





NCASTER, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were too much for Lancaster to handle Wednesday night, as the JetHawks fell, 18-8, at The Hangar. The 18 runs and 18 hits were the most allowed by the JetHawks in a game this year.

Rancho Cucamonga (24-16) scored in all but two innings. Eight of nine starters had at least one hit. They did most of their damage in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring 11 times on nine hits.

Jeter Downs and Devin Mann led the way for Rancho with four hits and four RBIs apiece. The Quakes hit four home runs, the most for a Lancaster opponent this year.

Wills Montgomerie (3-0) earned the win for Rancho, pitching four innings behind starter Michael Grove. The JetHawks did rally late, scoring seven runs against Montgomerie.

Lancaster (22-18) used six pitchers, and all six were charged with a run. Garrett Schilling (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs in three innings.

Luis Castro drove in three runs for the JetHawks, giving him 29 on the season. Ryan Vilade hit his first home run of the season, and Austin Bernard went deep as well.

With the loss, the JetHawks are two games back of Rancho in the South Division standings. Lancaster has 30 First Half games left to make up the deficit.

The four-game series concludes Thursday night. Righty Antonio Santos (1-2) starts for Lancaster against Rancho right-hander Josiah Gray (0-0). First pitch is 6:35 pm at The Hangar.

JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.