Quakes Rip JetHawks on Wednesday

May 16, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





ncaster, CA - The Quakes avenged Tuesday's walk-off defeat with an incredible 18-8 victory over ncaster on Wednesday night at The Hangar.

Jeter Downs and Devin Mann had four hits and four RBIs each, as the Quakes posted season-bests in runs and hits (18) on their way to a huge win in ncaster.

Rancho connected for four home runs as well, with Nick Yarnall (4), Connor Wong (8), Downs (6) and Marcus Chiu (5) all going deep, helping Rancho take a two-game lead in the South Division.

Quakes' starter Michael Grove had his best outing of the year, going a season-best four innings, while allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out five in a no-decision.

At one point, Rancho led 15-1 before the JetHawks scored four in the sixth and added three more in the seventh. Wills Montgomerie (3-0) would earn the win, despite giving up seven runs over four innings.

Leading 15-8 in the ninth, Rancho put it away by scoring three more to take an 18-8 lead.

Max Gamboa struck out the side in the ninth inning to wrap it up.

Rancho Cucamonga (24-16) will look for three of four in the series on Thursday, sending Josiah Gray (0-0) to the hill opposite ncaster's Antonio Santos (1-2) with first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

The Quakes will be back home on Friday, May 17th, as they take on the Modesto Nuts in the opening game of a six-game home stand. Friday is Justin Turner Bobblehead Giveaway, as 1500 fans will take home a bobblehead, thanks to San Manuel Casino. Don't forget that Saturday is Safeco Insurance Star Wars Fireworks Night, with a spectacular Fireworks Show to follow Saturday's game. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.