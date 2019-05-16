Nuts Offense Quiet in 5-1 Loss

SALIA, CA. - Josh Green and the Visalia Rawhide shutdown the Modesto Nuts in a 5-1 loss at Recreation Park on Wednesday night.

Three of the five hits that Josh Green (W, 5-1) allowed in his start for the Rawhide (27-13) came in the fourth inning. Luis Liberato, who recorded four hits in the game, singled home Cal Raleigh in the fourth.

That was all the Nuts would get in the game despite threatening heavily in the ninth. The Nuts brought the tying run to the plate when they loaded the bases with one out forcing West Tunnell (S, 5/6) into the game who got the final two outs in order.

Green finished his outing after six innings of work. The righty struck out three and walked two.

Ray Kerr (L, 0-2) worked four innings. Kerr gave up an earned run after a two-out error in the second. Then a pair of RBI singles broke the tie in the fourth. Kerr allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with a season-high-tying five strikeouts.

Sam Tuivailala worked another rehab appearance. The righty retired the fifth in order and struck out one.

The Nuts will try to avoid a series loss in the four-game series finale with the Rawhide on Thursday night. First pitch in Visalia is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

