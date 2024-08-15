Portland Thorns Waive Goalkeeper Emily Alvarado

August 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Emily Alvarado, waiving the goalkeeper to allow her to pursue other opportunities abroad.

We want to thank Emi for her time with our Club, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. While she may have only been with us for a short time, her commitment and dedication played a vital role in the success of our team. We are grateful for the time she spent with us and wish her the best of luck moving forward.

Alvarado joined the Thorns earlier this year via transfer from the Houston Dash in exchange for allocation money. Since arriving in Portland, Alvarado has appeared in one match during the 2024 Summer Cup, posting a 5-0 shutout against Mexican side Club Tijuana.

The Portland Thorns return to regular-season play on Saturday, August 24 at Red Bull Arena against Gotham FC, and are set to be back at Providence Park on Saturday, Saturday, August 30 to host Bay FC at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

