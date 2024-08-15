Versatile Attacker Kayla Fischer Signs Extension with Racing

August 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Versatile attacker Kayla Fischer has signed a one-year contract extension with Racing Louisville, the club announced Thursday.

The agreement, which runs through the 2025 season, includes upgraded terms for the second-year player from Ohio.

"I am so grateful to sign another contract with Racing," Fischer said. "I am excited to continue to work with this incredible group of players and staff. I can feel the growth in the group every day, and I am eager to see the future of this team. I love our fans and the city of Louisville, so I'm thrilled to be staying for another year!"

"Kayla continues to impress us with her versatility and ability," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She has a positive energy and passion for the club to succeed. We are extremely excited with her extension to stay in Louisville."

"Kayla has been an integral part of Racing the past two seasons," Racing general manager Ryan Dell said. "We are excited for her continued growth and contributions in Louisville."

Since Racing selected her in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft, the 24-year-old Fischer has solidified herself as a versatile playmaker across Louisville's attacking front, playing in central and wide midfield and - more recently - logging minutes at forward.

Fischer has made 34 appearances, including 20 starts, across all NWSL competitions for Racing. She has two goals, two assists and 23 key passes.

An Ohio State graduate, Fischer was a decorated performer for the Buckeyes, twice earning All-Big Ten honors while leading her team to four NCAA Tournaments. She rang up 28 goals and 20 assists over her career.

