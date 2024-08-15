Courage to Welcome Home Olympians During September 1 Match

August 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will celebrate the five Olympians who represented their respective countries at the 2024 Paris games on Sunday, September 1, in a Welcome Home Match, presented by Bul Box Grill.

The Courage's five Olympians will be recognized immediately following the Courage match against the Kansas City Current, which kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on CBS (TICKETS). The Courage made history as the first professional club ever to have representation on the gold, silver, and bronze medal teams at the same Olympic Games.

Casey Murphy and the United States defeated Kerolin Nicoli's Brazil side in the gold medal match while Feli Rauch and Germany beat Spain in a thrilling bronze medal match. Cortnee Vine, who could make her home debut with her new club on Sunday, represented Australia. Sydney Collins was selected for the original Canadian squad but was forced to withdraw due to an injury during preparation camp.

The Labor Day Weekend fixture is the first of five remaining home matches in the 2024 regular season. Flexible mini plans with the choice of any three of those five matches begin at $69 and are available now. Contact the ticket office at 919-459-8144 or tickets@northcarolinafc.com for details.

