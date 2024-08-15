Racing Transfers Midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki to USL Club DC Power
August 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville and USL Super League side DC Power have agreed to a transfer of midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced Thursday.
Kurosaki will join the Washington, D.C., team ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season, which kicks off Aug. 17.
"We want to thank Yuuka for her contributions to Racing Louisville," said Ryan Dell, the general manager for Racing Louisville. "We wish Yuuka all the best in Washington, D.C., as the Power get started on their first season."
Kurosaki, 27, signed with Racing in January but has not appeared in a match. She was injured during preseason camp but returned to make Louisville's substitutes bench in two games.
The former University of Kentucky and University of Oklahoma player spent last year with Finnish club Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS), where she led her team to its third consecutive Kansallinen Liga title, scoring three goals.
