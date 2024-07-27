Portland Thorns Suffered a 3-1 Defeat in Game Two of Summer Cup

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







Sandy, Utah - Portland Thorns (1-1-0, 3 points) dropped their second game of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup with a 3-1 loss at the Utah Royals, with Olivia Moultrie scoring the lone goal

Postgame sound from Head Coach Rob Gale, midfielder Olive Moultrie and defender Reyna Reyes can be found here.

The Thorns found themselves with a one-goal deficit in the third minute, after former Portland Thorns, Hannah Betfort, tucked a cheeky back-heel shot into the bottom-left corner of goal, giving Utah the 1-0 lead. Utah doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Ally Sentnor smashed a shot from outside the 18-yard-box.

Utah nearly had a third goal in the 35th minute, but a kick-save from goalkeeper Lauren Kozal kept the ball out of the back of the net. The Thorns would be unable to find the back of the net before the first-half whistle, heading into the halftime break behind two goals.

The second half saw the Thorns gain more offensive momentum, but they continued to struggle stringing together any true opportunities at goal. Portland finally pulled one back in the 66th minute when second-half substitute Olivia Moultrie spun around several defenders and chipped a shot past the diving goalkeeper from outside the 18-yard-box. The goal came just five minutes into Moultrie's return to play, having not played since June 8, due to injury.

Utah scored a third goal in the 76th minute, when, in an attempt to clear the ball, Michele Vasconcelos' shot bounced off the head of Isabella Obaze, redirecting into the back of the net. Moultrie nearly found her second of the night when she picked off the goalkeeper for an open shot on net, but a Utah defender was able to make the last-ditch save. In the 88th minute she nearly did it again, launching a rocket from deep and forcing goalkeeper Mandy Haught to make the massive save, preserving the 3-1 win for the Utah Royals.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns return to Providence Park to finish the Group Stage of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Seattle Reign on Wednesday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Paige Monaghan) 3rd minute: Following a pass from Monaghan, Betfort hit a back-heel shot into the bottom-left corner of goal.

UTA: Ally Sentnor (Paige Monaghan) 21st minute: Sentnor ran onto a pass from Monaghan before curling a deep shot into the far post from outside the 18-yard-box.

POR: Olivia Moultrie (Mallie McKenzie) 66th minute: Mckenzie found Moultrie at the top of the 18-yard-box where she spun around several defenders before chipping a shot into the upper corner, past the diving arms of the goalkeeper.

UTA Michele Vasconcelos 76th minute: Michele Vasconcelos' shot deflected off the head of Isabella Obaze and into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (3-4-3): Lauren Kozal, Kelli Hubly (Rebekah Valdez 81'), Becky Sauerbrunn, Reyna Reyes, Marie Müller (Isabella Obaze 68'), Hina Sugita, Meghan Klingenberg (Olivia Moultrie 61'), Mallie McKenzie, Ana Dias (Marissa Sheva 46'), Christine Sinclair (Payton Linnehan 46'), Izzy D'Aquila

Subs not used: Kat Asman, Emily Alvarado, Marissa DiGenova

Utah Royals (4-3-3): Mandy Haught, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Zoe Burns, Ana Tejada, Dana Foederer (Olivia Griffits 61'), Brecken Mozingo (Ellie Boren 74'), Ally Sentnor (Addisyn Merrick 85'), Paige Monaghan (Michele Vasconcelos 61'), Hannah Betfort

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Agnes Nyberg, Shaelan Murison, Mikayla Cluff, Darielle O'Brien

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejada (caution) 52'

