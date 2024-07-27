San Diego Wave FC Fall to Club América Femenil 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC fell 2-0 to Club América Femenil in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group play at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego goalkeeper Morgan Messner was tested early on by Club América, as midfielder Scarlett Camberos fired a blast from inside the box that Messner reacted quickly to as the 'keeper parried it away. In the 60th minute, it would be Messner again, in her NWSL debut, making a one-handed save off a free kick by Club América.

It was Club América who broke through in the 78th minute when a corner kick was played into the box, where defender Karen Luna flew through and headed the ball to the back of the net. The away side then doubled their lead to secure the win when forward Kiana Palacios scored in extra time.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to face Angel City FC on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Titan Stadium for the final group stage match of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and streamed on Paramount+ with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Notes:

Goalkeeper Morgan Messner made her Wave FC debut, earning a start in the net. It marked the goalkeeper's first-ever NWSL start and appearance.

Defender Sierra Enge earned the full 90 minutes in her first start since May 8 when she helped the team to a 2-0 win over the Utah Royals at Snapdragon Stadium.

Forward Kyra Carusa (thigh), goalkeeper Hillary Beall (Foot), defender Kennedy Wesley (Knee) were unavailable for selection for tonight's match. In addition, the club is without Naomi Girma (USA), Jaedyn Shaw (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS), and Emily van Egmond (AUS) are currently with their respective countries ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:2 Club América Femenil

Scoring Summary:

AME - Luna (Guerrero) 78'

AME - Palacios (Zuazua) 90+5'

Misconduct Summary:

AME - Luna 68' (Caution)

AME - Paños 90' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Messner, D Westphal, D Dahlkemper, D Enge, D McNabb, M Doniak (Ali 72'), M Colaprico, M McCaskill, F Bennett (Barcenas 61'), F Morgan (Ascanio 75'), F Sánchez

Subs not used: GK DeLisle, D Vanderhyden, D Cortez, F Jones

Club América Femenil: GK Paños, D Rodriguez, D Granados, D Luna, M Aviléz (Guerrero 61'), M Hernandez (Saldivar 89'), M Enciso, M Palacios, F Camberos (Zuazua 89'), F Mauleon (Luebbert 61')

Subs not used: GK Velasco, M Antonio, M Cuevas, M Soto

Stats Summary: SD / AME

Shots: 12 / 19

Shots on Target: 4 / 7

Saves: 2 / 7

Corners: 6 / 4

Fouls: 5 / 13

Offsides: 3 / 2

Possession: 43% / 56%

