Bay FC Falls 2-0 to Angel City FC in Second Game of NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC conceded a goal in each half, falling 2-0 to Angel City FC in their second match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at PayPal Park on Saturday night. With the loss, Bay FC were eliminated from contention for the semifinal round of the tournament. Bay FC will conclude play in the tournament next week on Friday, Aug. 2, against Club América at PayPal Park.

Despite not surrendering a shot on target in the first half and registering three quick shots on target within the first four minutes of the match, Bay FC conceded an own goal in the 18th minute off an Angel City FC free kick. Bay FC nearly leveled the match in first-half stoppage time when Maya Doms' header from 10 yards off ricocheted off the crossbar, but Angel City FC added a second goal through Clarie Emslie in the 54th minute and secured all three points.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Own Goal (Dorian Bailey) 18th minute: Claire Emslie delivered a free kick from the left wing into the middle of the box. Bay FC attempted to clear the ball, but it deflected off the post and bounced off Dorian Bailey into the back of the net.

LA - Claire Emslie (Messiah Bright), 54th minute: Messiah Bright received the ball inside the box with her back to goal and played a short pass to Emslie, who fired a shot from 12 yards out into the bottom corner of the goal.

Notes:

Goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland made her first appearance in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Rowland is the second goalkeeper in league history along with Aubrey Bledsoe to start a match in the NWSL regular season, playoffs, Challenge Cup, Fall Series and the Summer Cup. Princess, Kayla Sharples, Savy King all made their Summer Cup debuts in the match. Bay FC started five rookies for a second consecutive match. The match featured four of Bay FC's 2024 NWSL Draft picks: Maya Doms, Caroline Conti, King and Jamie Shepherd. Dorian Bailey wore the captain's armband for the first time this season for the club. Tonight marked the first time Bay FC have conceded a goal against Angel City FC. Jordan Brewster made her home debut in the match, earning a second consecutive start.

Next Match

Up next, Bay FC plays host to Liga MX Femenil side Club América in the Summer Cup on Friday, Aug. 2; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup | Group B

Bay FC (0-2-0, 0pts) vs. Angel City FC (2-0-0, 6pts)

July 26, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Angel City FC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

LA: Own goal (Bailey), 18

LA: Emslie (Bright), 54

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Hammond (caution), 21

LA: Emslie (caution), 46

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D King, D Sharples, D Brewster, D Moreau, M Shepherd (Anderson, 67), M Bailey, M Doms (Pickett, 61), F Hill (Princess, 60), F Castellanos (Malonson, 61), F Conti (Dydasco, 76)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Allen, D Beattie, F Boade

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Conti, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Conti, 3); FOULS: 7 (Shepherd, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

LA: GK Anderson, D Vignola (Curry, 46), D Gorden Š, D Reid, D Spencer (Eddy, 74), M Hammond, M Dougherty-Howard (Nabet, 74), M Fuller (Rodríguez, 79), F Thompson, F Emslie, F Bright (Phair, 66)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Haracic, GK Stambaugh

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Emslie, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (Emslie, Hammond, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6

Referee: Adam Zarrin

Assistant Referees: Bruno Rizo, Christian Lara

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

Weather: Sunny, 72 degrees

Attendance: 9,766

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit bayfc.com --

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.