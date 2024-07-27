Kansas City Current Sign Veteran Midfielder Allie Long to Injury Replacement Contract

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have signed midfielder Allie Long as an Injury Replacement Player. Long is in Kansas City and will be available for selection as the Current face Pachuca tonight in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Long is a long-time veteran of the NWSL, having been a part since the inaugural season in 2013. She has three NWSL Championships under her belt (Portland 2013, 2017; Gotham 2023) with 172 games and nearly 15,000 minutes played. A savvy midfielder who is equally as strong with her defensive game as she is on offense, she has 36 career goals and 16 assists.

