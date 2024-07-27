Chicago Red Stars Fall to Chivas de Guadalajara, 0-1

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars fell to Chivas de Guadalajara, 0-1, in the club's second match of the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The team now travels to Virginia to take on the Washington Spirit July 31, in the last match of the group round of the tournament.

KEY MOMENTS:

2' Off a Chicago corner kick, Ally Cook gets her head on the ball directing it toward goal, but a last-minute effort by the keeper keeps Chicago off the scoreboard

26' Chivas regain possession in Chicago's defensive third. Their attacker takes a strike from distance that curls away from the keeper and towards goal, but Chicago's Sydney Schneider dives and touches the ball out of play for a corner kick

42' Chicago's Taylor Malham sends a cross into Chivas' 18-yard box, and forward Ally Cook gets her head on it directing the ball toward goal, but the goalkeeper jumps to tip the ball to themselves and corral's it to end the danger

45' Chivas take a corner kick that is cleared, but Chivas regain possession and cross the ball toward the back post that finds an attacker and their shot finds the back of the net, 0-1 Guadalajara

48' Chivas, on the attack again, send another cross into Chicago's 18-yard box that finds the head of an attacker, but quick reflexes by Schneider allow the keeper to go to ground and make a save

50' Chicago takes a corner kick that finds the head of defender, Hannah Anderson, near the back post. Anderson sends a strong header toward goal, but Chivas' keeper gets a hand on it to push the ball over the crossbar, 0-1 Guadalajara

67' Chicago's Ally Schlegel wins the ball in the air. Her header is received by Nadia Gomes, dances around a few defenders and the keeper but can't get a quality shot off

GAME NOTES:

Sydney Schneider's start in goal tonight marks her first start in any NWSL competition

Chivas' win over the Red Stars marks the first Liga MX Femenil team to beat an NWSL team in the Summer Cup

Despite the loss, Chicago controlled the ball more than Chivas (53% to 47%), had more expected goals (.89 to .78) and more touches inside the opponent's box (29 to 16)

Next Game

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. CT at City Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 0 0

GUA 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

CHI:

GUA: 45' Gabriela Valenzuela (Martínez)

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 92' Ally Schlegel (Yellow Card)

GUA: 32' Godínez (Yellow Card), 53' Delgado (Yellow Card), 58' Ramírez (Yellow Card), 82' Iturbide (Yellow Card), 88' Moreno (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Sydney Schneider, Tatumn Milazzo (Chardonnay Curran), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Taylor Malham, Júlia Bianchi (Sarah Griffith), Bea Franklin, Jenna Bike, Leilanni Nesbeth (Nádia Gomes), Jameese Joseph (Shea Groom), Ally Cook (Ally Schlegel)

GUA: Blanca Félix, Damaris Godínez (Araceli Torres), Diana Rodriguez, Karla Martínez, Alexxandra Ramírez (Guzmán), Dorian Hernández (Sandoval), Daniela Delgado, Carolina Jaramillo, Gabriela Valenzuela (Acevedo), Viridiana Salazar (Iturbide), Alicia Cervantes

