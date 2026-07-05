Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 4, 2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Portland Fire grab a season-high 47 rebounds and defeat the Storm for the second time this szn, 77-72 Ã¢ËâÃ¯Â¸Â

Carla Leite: 20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB | 12/12 FTM Bridget Carleton: 14 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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