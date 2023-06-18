Porter Lifts River Riders Past River Turtles

June 18, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders swept the two-game weekend series after defeating the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday evening by a final score of 5-3.

E-Town struck first in the first when Kerry Herndon-Brown hit an RBI triple in the first inning to allow Hayden Moore to score from first, giving the River Riders a 1-0 lead through the first frame.

Pulaski took its first lead of the game in the next half inning. Jack Wentworth hit a three-run homer to left center field, his first blast of the season, to give the River Turtles a 3-1 lead. The River Riders got one run back in the bottom of the second, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Trey Fenderson, making it 3-2.

Hunter Porter then gave the River Riders the lead back for good in the third with a two-run tank that went 417 feet, his first home run on the year, allowing Elizabethton back in front, 4-3.

Porter then added on to the lead for E-Town in the fifth for an RBI single in what would be the game's final run.

The River Riders are off on Monday, but will be back in action on Tuesday to begin a series with the Princeton WhistlePigs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.