Flyboys Win Close Game on Father's Day against Danville

June 18, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Danville, VA - The Greeneville Flyboys earned a series split against the Danville Otterbots on Father's Day Sunday with a 6-5 seven-inning win.

The Flyboys (5-7) blew three leads in the game but managed to hang onto their fourth to get a hard-fought win over the first place Otterbots (8-4).

Nick Barone knocked in the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning when he hit a soft ground ball to third with the bases loaded and the infield drawn in. Barone had two RBIs in the game and scored a run and now has 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored this season which leads the team.

Johnny Pilla had a strong game from the lead off spot. Pilla was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Seth Dudley (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings and was credited with the win in relief. Zach Taylor recorded the final five outs for Greeneville and got his first save of the year. Case Stroup (0-1) took the loss for Danville.

There is a league-wide off day scheduled for Monday. The Flyboys will travel to Bristol to start a two-game series against the State Liners on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A link to listen to the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.