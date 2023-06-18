Axmen drop fourth straight game in loss to Doughboys

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - It was a week to forget for the Kingsport Axmen, as the defending champions of the league dropped their fourth game in a row and their sixth in the last seven games on Sunday to the Johnson City Doughboys by a final of 3-2.

Kingsport (4-8) moves to 0-2 this year in seven-inning Sunday games as well.

The Doughboys (9-3) struck immediately in the top of the first on a solo home run by Colby Backus (Tennessee) to lead it 1-0.

Backus gave the Doughboys a 2-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly in the third, scoring Andrew Neil (Folsom Lake).

Kingsport came back in the contest, picking up a run in the fourth on a Seth Farni (Ole Miss) RBI groundout, and then tying the contest at two in the fifth on a Carson Queck (Kansas State) RBI single.

The day ultimately belonged to the Johnson City native Backus, who propelled his hometown team to their sixth consecutive win, tagging another baseball into the Kingsport evening sky in the sixth inning for his league-leading fifth home run of the season, giving the Doughboys the late 3-2 lead.

Shay Hartis (Kansas State) picked up his second loss of the season for the Axmen while Jeremy Wiegman (Campbell) picked up his first win of the season for the Doughboys.

Monday is the second league-wide off day of the year. Things don't get any easier as the opponents changes from one division leader to another as the East-leading Danville Otterbots come to town for a Tuesday-Wednesday series. First pitch for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

