Kingsport Drops Third Consecutive Game in Loss to Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Axmen came into the series against the Doughboys having lost four of their last five games. Four of five became five of six as the Doughboys squeaked out the 4-3 victory in front of a full house at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday, extending their winning streak to five games.

Much as they have all season, the Axmen (4-7) jumped on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first on a two-run double by Corbin Shaw (Walters State CC) giving the Axmen the early 2-0 lead.

The Doughboys (8-3) grabbed a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Logan Sutter (Folsom Lake JC) scoring Jonathan Xuereb (Appalachian State) to make it 2-1.

The Doughboys then took their first lead in the bottom of the second on a two run shot by Amman Dewberry (Presbyterian) over the left center field wall to make it 3-2 in favor of the home team.

Johnson City tacked on another run in the third on an RBI single by Braden Spano (Milligan) making it 4-2.

The Axmen tallied a run in the top of the sixth on a big fly over the right field wall by Deniel Ortiz (Walters State CC), his second home run in three nights. The score then was, 4-3 with Johnson City in front.

The Axmen started a rally in the ninth inning after a one-out single by Ortiz. A double to the right center gap by Logen Sutton (ETSU) looked primed to score Ortiz on the play, but a great relay from the league's top defensive unit had Ortiz thrown out at home on a bang-bang play.

For the Doughboys, Joel Piñeiro (Florida International) secured his first win of the season, rebounding from a tough outing in his first start. Despite improving from his first couple outings, Kingsport's Caleb Anderson (Johnson County Community College) picked up the tough luck loss, his second of the season. Jackson Lindley (Clemson) also pitched three innings for the Axmen, giving up no runs and striking out five.

Christian Toledo (Allegany College of Maryland) was credited with his first save of the season.

The series shifts back to Kingsport tomorrow for seven-inning Sunday as the Doughboys look for their sixth straight win and the Axmen look to break out of their slump. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

