Pontooners Weekend Makes Port

July 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. All fans on deck! The Loons become the Great Lakes Pontooners for three games and Dow Diamond transforms into 'Up North' at the lake this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Get ready for sunset-inspired jerseys, limited giveaway items, yacht rock tunes, and a host of lake-themed activities. Presented by Sugar Springs Marine, this celebration of the joys of life on the water is not to be missed.

As an added experience we are offering exclusive seating aboard an actual Berkshire Pontoon Boat in our Sugar Springs Sandbar, located by Pier 47 with an amazing view of the field. This spacious boat can accommodate up to 16 guests for just $304, only $19 per person. It's a one-of-a-kind experience offering catering options and your own private picnic table area.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 11: Pontooners Weekend Kickoff (Presented by Sugar Springs Marine)

FREE Pontooners Koozie Giveaway (First 500 adults, 21+)

Beer Run (Presented by Z93! The Rock Station) Our Annual Beer Run is Back! 3 laps around the Dow Diamond concourse equals a mile, and each lap begins with a beer! Your ticket gets you 3 beers, a limited-edition t-shirt, and a ticket to the game/Koozies (500 adults 21+)

Thirsty Thursday™ (Poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing: 50% off draft beer)

Friday, July 12: Pontooners Weekend (Presented by Sugar Springs Marine)

Yacht Rock Dueling Pianos

Faith & Family Night: Contact our ticket office today to book your Faith & Family Night group outing.

Feast Friday (Presented by Isabella Bank): $2 hot dogs, $1 potato chips, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches, plus try our new BEHEMOTH Philly Cheesesteak Tots in a collectible Loons Helmet

Chef's Table: A unique culinary experience at the ballpark! Reserve your seat for a limited-availability event where 60 guests can enjoy an exceptional meal and then the game.

Saturday, July 13: Pontooners Weekend Super Splash Day (Presented by Sugar Springs Marine)

Super-Splash Night - Grab your swim trunks and head to Lou E's Lookout for wet and wacky inflatables from 6:00 - 8:30 pm.

Pontooners Towel Giveaway (Presented by MyMichigan Health: First 1,000 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Loontacular (Powered by Farm Bureau Insurance)

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

