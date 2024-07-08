Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

July 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 9 - Sunday, July 14, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 9 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, July 10 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, July 11 at 7:05 PM

Friday, July 12 at 7:05 PM*

Saturday, July 13 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, July 14 at 1:05 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Saturday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open between 12-4 pm from Tuesday, July 9 through Friday, July 12 for pregame shopping.

DRAGONS 5K PRESENTED BY ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES

Registration is still open for this year's Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates on Saturday, July 20 at 8 am. The race is $35 for adults and $20 for youth 17 and under. Participants receive a 5k t-shirt, finisher's medal, Dragons hat, and four tickets to a Dragons game. Sign up before the price increases to $40 for adults starting Sunday, July 14. To learn more and sign up, visit daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

DONATOS MOVIE NIGHT

Mark your calendars for Donatos Movie Night on Friday, August 2. Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch the family favorite, "Kung Fu Panda 4" (rated PG) on the 2,000-square-foot HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-Area Donatos location between July 1 and August 2 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. This exclusive invite is compliments of Donatos Pizza.

DRAGONS FIRE NIGHT PRESENTED BY LION

Join us for Dragons Fire Night presented by LION on Saturday, August 10. Tickets for the game are $14, with $7 from every ticket sold going to the Hundred Club of Dayton. Dragons Fire Night includes an award recognition, honor guard, and plaza activities including touch-a-trucks, virtual firefighting, and more! To purchase tickets, visit daytondragons.com/firenight.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Wednesday: RHP Jose Franco

Thursday: LHP T.J. Sikkema

Friday: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Saturday: TBA

Sunday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Team update:

Four players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America are on the Dragons roster. They are third baseman Cam Collier (Reds #3 prospect), infielder Sal Stewart (Reds #7 prospect), center fielder Carlos Jorge (Reds #9 prospect), and infielder Leo Balcazar (Reds #10 prospect). Note that the MLB Pipeline rankings produced by MLB.com have Collier at #4, Stewart at #7, Jorge at #8, and Balcazar at #19. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked #16 by Baseball America, and shortstop Victor Acosta is ranked #20, giving the Dragons six players ranked among the Reds top-20 by Baseball America. Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell and Jay Allen II do not appear on the Baseball America Reds top-30 list, but they are both on MLB Pipeline's top-30 list, with O'Donnell #23 and Allen #25, giving the Dragons eight players within the top-25 on the MLB Pipeline list.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, July 9

National Anthem: Gem City Chorus

Plaza: Goat Country

First Pitch: Macy Hudson, Miss Ohio USA 2024

Wednesday, July 10

National Anthem: Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble

Honor Guard: West Chester Police Department

Princess Jade

Thursday, July 11

National Anthem: Chantel Eurich

Honor Guard: Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post

Friday, July 12

National Anthem: Oakwood High School Choir

DJ Banana

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Joyful Soles

Saturday, July 13

National Anthem: Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir

Princess Jade with unicorns

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Sunday, July 14

National Anthem: Hailey Sparks

Plaza: Southern Ohio Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club

Dragons Veteran Salute presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Central Jazz Big Band / Vu-DO Swing

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, July 9: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $5,000! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds goes to the Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are available now online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 1 and July 14.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Another special moment will take place Tuesday night as the Dragons Hometown Heroes program welcomes future soldiers of the Columbus Army Recruiting Battalion. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past, present, and future. At the conclusion of the third inning, young men and women will be sworn into the U.S. Army on the field in front of their friends, family, and the Dragons community.

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, July 10: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Home Run for Life. Each honoree takes a home run lap around the bases during the game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Leaha Hammaker, a 14-year-old with leukemia, will be recognized on Wednesday.

Friday, July 12: Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, July 13: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, July 14: The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Major Charlynda Scales, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, will be recognized on Sunday.

Kettering Health and the Dragons team up to "Thank a Healthcare Hero." Numerous plaza activities will be part of the event. They include a photo booth, summer safety promotion, and touch-a-trucks! The plaza will also host a booth where attendees can sign posters and express appreciation for healthcare workers, which will be shared at Kettering Health facilities.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.