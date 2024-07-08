Wisconsin Timber Rattlers: Homestand Highlights: July 9-14

Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be there for you when the West Michigan Whitecaps come to town for a six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field from Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14. You can celebrate Friends, journey to an alternate history on Fauxback Night or to a galaxy far, far away, and take home a Jackson Chourio Bobblehead during the series.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, all six games will be available on local television. The game on Wednesday, July 10 will be televised on CW-14 with the other five games of the series on tv-32.

TUESDAY, JULY 9 at 6:40pm; Racing Night; BMX Action Sport Demo by Division BMX Stunt Team presented by Wisconsin DOT; Luis Lara Poster Giveaway from Blue Print Service; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Start! Your! Engines! It's Racing Night at the ballpark with racecar displays from local competitors and much more to celebrate motorsports. Plus, there will be a BMX Action Sport Demo performed by Division BMX Stunt Team presented by the Wisconsin DOT in the parking lot prior to the game. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a poster from Blue Print Service featuring Luis Lara, Timber Rattlers outfielder and Milwaukee Brewers #7 prospect. This is a Bang for Your Buck Night. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: The Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO is available to fans ages 55 and older and active or retired military personnel for this game. Receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too.

THURSDAY, JULY 11 at 6:40pm; Friends Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: We'll make your day, your week, and maybe even your year with this special Friends Night ticket package. Receive a ticket to the game, a Friends-themed coffee mug, and a photo opportunity on the Friends couch. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score...just as Dr. Drake Ramoray intended.

FRIDAY, JULY 12 at 6:40pm; Fauxback Night with T-Shirt Giveaway from Prevea; Postgame Fireworks from 95.9 KISS-FM; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: What would a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers logo have looked like if it had been unveiled in 1940? We have the answer to that question with our first Fauxback Night. Players and coaches will wear Fauxback jerseys and hats for the game and you can bid on the jerseys in an online auction that is live now at this link. You will get your own piece of history if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game with a Fauxback t-shirt from Prevea. There are fireworks courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM scheduled for after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, JULY 13 at 6:40pm; Star Wars Night presented by Stacey Hennessey; Postgame Fireworks by Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: We are throwing back even farther than 1940 as we go to a long time ago for Star Wars Night presented by Stacey Hennessey. Players and coaches will wear this year's Star Wars jerseys for this game. Those jerseys are available in an online auction at this link. We will have characters from the movies at the stadium for fans of all ages to meet. Fireworks are set to go off after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks are done for the evening.

SUNDAY, JULY 14 at 1:10pm; Jackson Chourio Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Engage Orthodontics; Local Heroes Day presented by Capital Credit Union; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: The final game of this homestand is a busy, busy day. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Jackson Chourio bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. Local Heroes Day is a celebration to honor local fire, police, EMS, and emergency personnel at the ballpark. There will even be a postgame softball game between local Fire and Police sponsored by Capital Credit Union. You are invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. P layers and coaches will wear their 2024 Brewers Sunday caps and jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, flex packages, and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have qualified for the playoffs by winning the First Half West Division Championship. Playoff Tickets and an official Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt are available.

