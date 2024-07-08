Sign up for Dragons 5K Before Price Increases on July 14

DAYTON, Ohio - Fans are encouraged to sign up now for this year's 14th annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates.

The race's registration fee currently sits at $35 for adults. The price increases to $40 for participants ages 18 and up on Sunday, July 14. Registration costs $20 for those ages 17 and under.

To register, visit daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

The race takes place Saturday, July 20 at Day Air Ballpark, beginning at 8 am. The 5K winds its way through the heart of the Water Street District. There are options to participate in-person or virtually this year.

Those who wish to participate virtually can complete the race at their convenience. Virtual participants are then asked to input their race time online by July 15.

Participants who register for the 5K receive a swag bag that includes a Dragons 5K t-shirt, finisher's medal, Dragons hat, and four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game this summer.

The Dragons 5K encourages participants of all levels. Walkers and baby strollers are welcome. For safety reasons, dogs are not permitted to participate with their owners during the race.

Fruit and water will be provided for participants after the race. Results will be handed to participants following the completion of the 5K.

There will be a brief award ceremony for top finishers after the race inside Day Air Ballpark. The top overall finishers of this year's race will receive a specially engraved baseball bat. The top individual in the Masters (Ages 40 to 50) and Grand Masters (Ages 50 and up) categories will also be recognized.

The top three runners in each age group will be awarded a Dragons Den e-gift card. Top finishing groups will also receive great group prizes. The grand group prize is a luxury suite at a Dragons game in 2024. High school groups can compete in the new "Race for the Plate" contest with a specially designed home plate trophy to recognize their achievement.

Participants can pick up their race swag bag and race bib one day prior to the Dragons 5K on Friday, July 19. Pick-up will start at 8 am at Day Air Ballpark (located at the Dragons Box Office) and end at 6 pm. Participants can also pick up their race bags the day of the race starting at 7 am at designated stations located near the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark.

Those participating virtually will be charged an additional $10 for swag bag shipping. Virtual participants can also pick up their swag bag items from the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark during virtual participant "post event" pickup, which takes place between Monday, July 22 - Friday, July 26 at the Dragons Box Office from 10 am - 5 pm each day.

The Dragons 5K has become a highlighted local tradition. With over 2,000 runners and walkers participating annually, the event is one of the Miami Valley's largest races.

To learn more about the Dragons 5K, visit daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

