Ponies Win Conclusion of Friday's Game, Acuña Walks off Fisher Cats in Regularly Scheduled Contest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-15, 51-49) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-1 in the conclusion of Friday's game and Luisangel Acuña's walk-off finished a 4-3 win in eight frames in the regularly scheduled game.

Continuation of Suspended Game on August 4: Rumble Ponies 4, Fisher Cats 1

The Rumble Ponies resumed the suspended scoreless game in the top of the third on Saturday afternoon and put up a three-spot in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Ponies had five-straight batters reach with two outs in the inning, highlighted by an RBI walk from Jaylen Palmer and Acuña bringing home two runs on an error.

Up 3-1 in the seventh, Binghamton added another run on a sacrifice fly from Jeremiah Jackson that drove in Drew Gilbert. It marked his first run batted in as a member of the Mets' organization and it made Binghamton's lead 4-1.

Junior Santos earned the win after allowing just one unearned run over four innings with two strikeouts in relief. Wilkin Ramos picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Regularly Scheduled Game on August 5: Rumble Ponies 4, Fisher Cats 3 (8)

The Rumble Ponies came-from-behind to defeat New Hampshire (9-20, 44-53) in extra innings and win the series.

Hayden Senger was the automatic runner on second base in the bottom of the eighth. Mateo Gil placed down a bunt single that put runners on the corners with no outs. JT Schwartz was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Acuña was the next batter and drove in Senger for the game-winning run on an error by shortstop Trevor Schwecke.

Christian Scott struck out a career-high 11 batters over 4.2 innings of work, while allowing just one walk and three runs. Scott was relieved by Trey McLoughlin, who tossed 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Matt Minnick (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning with the automatic runner on base and eventually earned the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Jackson drew a leadoff walk. After an error on a pickoff attempt, Jackson was on second base. He then scored on a wild pitch from second base to tie the game 1-1.

Damiano Palmegiani hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth to give New Hampshire a 3-1 lead. Acuña led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Two batters later, Gilbert drilled an RBI triple into the left-center gap to cut the deficit to 3-2.

With the Ponies down 3-2 in the final frame, Acuña led off the inning with a walk. Rowdey Jordan ripped a double down the left field line and the Ponies had runners on second and third with no outs. Two batters later, Jackson drove in Acuña to tie the game with a sacrifice fly to left field that made it 3-3.

Minnick shut down the Fisher Cats in the eighth and the Ponies claimed their sixth walk-off win and ninth win in extra innings this season.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their series with the Fisher Cats on Sunday night at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM and pregame coverage will begin at 4:50 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: The Rumble Ponies drew 10 walks in the resumption of Friday's game...Acuña extended his hitting streak to four games...Gilbert went 2-for-4 with a run batted in during the nightcap...Gil recorded the first three-hit game of his Double-A career...In the regularly scheduled contest, newcomers Acuña, Gilbert, and Jackson all drove in a run.

