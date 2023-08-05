Harrisburg Senators Game Information

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) play game five of their six-game series tonight at UPMC Park in Erie. The Senators and SeaWolves are meeting for the third and final time this season. The teams split their series in May and then Erie took four of six from the Senators in June. The season series is even at 8-8. Overall Harrisburg is 46-53 and Erie is 53-45. LH DJ Herz makes his Nationals organization debut for the Senators and he's opposed by LH Adam Wolf for Erie.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators pounded out three home runs en route to a 13-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at UPMC Park in Erie. Jackson Cluff, JT Arruda and Frankie Tostado all homered, driving in a combined ten runs in the win for the Sens. Cluff's two-run shot gave the Sens a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Arruda's two run home run made it 9-3 Harrisburg in the eighth and Tostado's grand slam capped the scored for the Senators and also came in the eighth inning.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this six-game series in Erie, the Senators return home to face the Akron RubberDucks next week. It's the only visit this season by the RubberDucks to FNB Field. Their remaining schedule is this week at Erie; home vs Akron; at Richmond; home vs Reading; at Binghamton & Altoona; home vs Bowie. Including today, the Senators have 41 games remaining this season.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 54 players (27 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 21 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has six players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF James Wood (#4 overall); #2 INF Brady House (#70 overall); #5 OF Robert Hassell III (#93 overall); #12 RHP Cole Henry; #20 INF Trey Lipscomb; and #24 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Wood (#5 overall); #2 Hassell III; #3 House (#92 overall); #13 Henry; #17 Lipscomb; #24 Parker; #26 LHP Dustin Saenz; and #27 OF Jacob Young.

MLB REHAB: C Israel Pineda joins the Senators on a rehab from the Washington Nationals. Pineda was signed as an international free agent by the Nationals 7/2/2016. Last year he played in 67 games with Wilmington, 26 with the Senators and 6 with Rochester before joining the Nationals. He made his MLB debut on 9/11/2022. He went 1-for-13 with the Nationals. Pineda went on the IL in March due to a fractured right pinkie finger. While rehabbing his finger injury, he had a left oblique strain, which he is now rehabbing. He's the #23 prospect in the Nationals org according to MLB Pipeline.com.

IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (47-63) beat Cincinnati 6-3 in 10 innings... Rochester (50-54) beat Scranton/WB 5-3... Wilmington (41-57) lost to Hudson Valley 6-3... Fredericksburg (46-50) swept two from Salem 8-2 & 7-3.

Tonight's starting lineup:

1. Jacob Young, LF 2. Robert Hassell, RF 3. Trey Lipscomb, SS 4. James Wood, CF 5. Brady House, 3B 6. Frankie Tostado, 1B 7. Israel Pineda, C (MLB) 8. Terone Harris, III, DH 9. JT Arruda, 2B SP: DJ Herz (Nationals Organization Debut)

