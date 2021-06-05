Polcovich Pokes Lead Everett to Rout of Hops

Kaden Polcovich has made the Hillsboro Hops his own personal home run derby.

The third round 2020 draft pick out of Oklahoma State hit two more home runs last night, including a two-run shot in a nine-run Everett third inning as the AquaSox (17-11) thumped the Hillsboro Hops 13-2 Friday night at Funko Field.

Diamondbacks #6 prospect Slade Cecconi (0-1) suffered through his worst pro start, walking the first two batters he faced in the first inning and taking the brunt of the damage in the third, when Everett sent 13 men to the plate and had ten hits. Austin Shentonled off the inning with a home run to right center field and Polcovich capped the scoring with a two-run shot off Justin Vernia, an Issaquah, Washington native and Gonzaga grad making his Hillsboro debut.

Eduardo Diaz hit his fourth home run of the season for the Hops (12-16) leading off the sixth inning, the only run allowed by Isaiah Campbell (3-1) over three innings of relief. The former Arkansas star fanned four without a walk.

George Kirby , a 2019 first-rounder, got the start for Everett but was lifted after 2 1/3 innings and 41 pitches, still on a light workload. He struck out four and walked two batters, which was noteworthy. Kirby had walked only one batter in 31 2/3 professional innings, after walking only six in 88 1/3 innings his junior year at Elon University in 2019.

Polcovich would clear the short right field off Mitchell Stumpoin the seventh inning, his High A West-leading seventh home run of the season. Six of those home runs have come against the Hops, five in the current series. He also leads the league in runs batted in with 24 after driving in three more Friday night.

Patrick Frick became the third Everett player of the series to collect four hits in a game, going 4-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in. All nine Everett batters had a hit as the AquaSox outhit the Hops 17-6 to even the series at two games apiece.

Yet another high-profile pitching matchup highlights game five of the series Saturday on what promises to be a rainy day in the Puget Sound area. Brandon Williamson, coming off a 13-strikeout performance in a win at Vancouver, gets the start for Everett. The Hops will send 2019 first-round draft pick Drey Jameson to the hill. Hear all of the action live on Rip City Radio 620 AM beginning with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.

