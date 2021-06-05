Late Rally Sinks C's Comeback Hopes

June 5, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians dropped game four of their series with the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) Friday night, as the C's fell 10-5 at Ron Tonkin Field.

Vancouver jumped out to an early lead with runs in the first and second. Tanner Morris singled and went to second on an error before Spencer Horwitz brought him home with a base hit in the opening frame before Sebastian Espino led off the second with a solo home run that made it 2-0.

Right-hander Nick Fraze (L, 3-1) kept the Emeralds off the scoreboard until the fourth, when they plated four runs on two hits. Only two of the four runs were earned, but when the dust settled it was 4-2 Eugene.

The Ems added two more in the fifth on a walk, a double, a sacrifice fly and a single before the Canadians made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth. In that frame, a missed catch error at first base started the rally before Ryan Gold was hit by a pitch. Up stepped Espino, who laced a two-RBI double to right-centerfield and went to third when the centerfield bobbled the ball at the wall. He would score two batters later on a DJ Neal single to left field that brought the score to 6-5.

After a scoreless seventh and eighth, Eugene hung another four-spot in the ninth. They did so by sending all nine men to the plate and used three hits, three walks, an error and a passed ball to put the game away.

Espino led the offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Phil Clarke notched his first multi-hit game of the month with a pair of singles.

A premier pitching match-up is set for Saturday night in Hillsboro as two Top Ten prospects toe the slab. Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein - MLB.com's #9 Blue Jays prospect - and southpaw Seth Corry - San Francisco's #5 farmhand - will go head-to-head at 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.