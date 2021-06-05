Polcovich and Frogs Hit Through the Order, 13-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (17-11) bounced back from yesterday's loss, defeating the Hillsboro Hops (12-16), 13-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Frogs hopped ahead early, scoring two runs off a passed ball and a ground out in the first inning. The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the third. Austin Shenton was the leadoff batter, setting the tone of the inning with a home run. Patrick Frick drove in another run with a ground ball to right field, followed by an RBI double from Miguel Perez, extending their lead to 6-0. Cody Grosse knocked in the seventh run with an RBI single, scoring along with Perez when Zach DeLoach doubled. Kaden Polcovich rounded out the inning with a two-run home run, putting the 'Sox ahead 11-0.

Eduardo Diaz put Hillsboro on the board in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field. The Frogs answered in the bottom of the inning when David Sheaffer singled to center field, easily extending the lead to 12-1.

The Hops picked up their second run in the seventh inning when Ricky Martinez grounded out at first base, allowing Nick Dalesandro to score. Polcovich crushed his second home run of the game in the bottom of the inning, giving the Frogs an 11-run lead.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 17 hits, including three doubles and three home runs. Polcovich led the way with two home runs, while Frick went 4-for-5 with a double. On the mound, RHP George Kirby pitched 2.1 innings, striking out four, while RHP Jarod Bayless closed the game, striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Saturday, June 5 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. Saturday's theme is Heroes vs. Villains! Come dressed as your favorite superhero or villain. There is a limited number of tickets available; purchase them here.

