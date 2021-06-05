Spokane Returns the Favor, Shuts out Tri-City

SPOKANE, Wash. - A night after being shut out by Tri-City, Spokane returned the favor Friday night. David Hill set the tone with six impressive innings as the Indians blanked the Dust Devils, 3-0, in the debut of the Operation Fly Together uniforms.

-TOP PERFORMERS

David Hill threw unquestionably his best start of the season. The former San Diego Torero allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out six Dust Devils. It's the third-consecutive game that Hill has surrendered just two hits. This season has been an encouraging sign for the 2015 4th round pick who has been plagued with injuries for most of his professional career.

Shelby Lackey picked up his fifth save of the season to lead the High-A West. The Pacific alum has allowed just two earned runs in his last 11 appearances.

Willie MacIver continues to swing a hot stick for Spokane. The California-native was the lone Indian with a multi-hit night and is batting .400 for the series.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane scored all three of their runs without a hit tonight. The Indians finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring positions, with MacIver's hit in that situation not plating a run.

PJ Poulin struck out the side in the 8th inning. The former UConn Husky has thrown in half of Spokane's 28 games this season. His 14 appearances rank first in the High-A West, with Shelby Lackey just one game behind Poulin.

Carlos Herrera had a two-hit night for Tri-City, but outside of that, the Dust Devils finished 1-for-24 at the dish.

KEY MOMENT

The Dust Devils were threatening in the 9th inning with two on and Francisco Del Valle representing the tying run at the plate. Facing a full count, Del Valle couldn't catch up with the Shelby Lackey's offering as the Dust Devils' home run leader went down swinging to end the threat and end the game.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Across the High-A West, there were only one-sided affairs. The Eugene Emeralds handled the Vancouver Canadians, 10-2. The C's scored the first two runs of the game, but it was all Ems after that.

The Hillsboro Hops failed to extend their winning streak to three games. The Everett AquaSox took care of the Hops, 13-2, behind a nine-run third inning.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane continues with game five of their six-game series with Tri-City on Saturday at Avista Stadium. Former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Felter will take the hill for the Indians. First pitch for Saturday's game is at 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Get your tickets.

