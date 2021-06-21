Polar Park Summer Tours Start Monday, June 21

WORCESTER, MA - With Covid restrictions reducing and with summer upon us, the Worcester Red Sox will introduce hourly "Summer Tours" Monday, June 21, from 10 a.m. until the last tour starts at 5 p.m. Tours are available seven days a week; however, on weekends when the team is home, the last Saturday tour begins two hours before gametime, and no tours are scheduled before Sunday games. Tours beyond these hours can be arranged by emailing [emailÂ protected].

Polar Park Ambassadors conduct the tours, which are $10 for adults and $5 for children 15 and under. (Toddlers two years and under are free.

Fans can purchase tour tickets online at woosox.com or in person at the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street, Monday through Friday, 9-5, and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (When the team has home games, the Ticket Office is also open through the end of the game.) Fans can also visit the new WooSox Shop at the Worcester Public Market (160 Green Street), Wednesday through Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and fans can also call the WooSox for information at (508) 500-1000.

Tour participants congregate at the World Series Rings in DCU Plaza and enter Gate D. Fans then come up to the Main Concourse, where the tour actually begins at the WooSox Market.

Fans visit the Atlas Distributing Craft Corner, Triple Decker Garden, Worcester Wall, and FLEXcon Landing, while seeing the construction progress of Summit Street, the Plymouth St. Playground, and the Berms in left field and centerfield.

Fans will also see the main concourse, the 1880s cast iron logos in the seating bowl, the two Shaws Bullpen Terraces, the Hanover Deck, and the DCU Club-including peeks into the Press Box, the Broadcast Booths, and Private Suites.

Fans will also have access to special "behind-the-scenes" scenes, depending on the use of the field and ballpark at that time on that day.

Elements of the tour include visits to the statues of Casey at the Bat and Ted Williams, and the amusing giant bobblehead of "Mistah Wistah" from the 1880 Worcester Worcesters. The tour includes exhibits and artifacts that celebrate the history of baseball in Worcester, the Boston Red Sox, and their Triple-A history over the last 50 years. It also includes tributes to Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, the Negro Leagues, and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

