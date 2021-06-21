Homer-Happy Chasers Go Deep Twice to Beat Bats

OMAHA, Neb. - Mark Payton went 3-for-5 with a double but was outmatched by Emmanuel Rivera and Ryan McBroom, who each homered and combined for six RBI, as the Louisville Bats fell 7-4 to the Omaha Storm Chasers Sunday night at Werner Park.

McBroom gave Omaha a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning when he took Bats starter Bo Takahashi deep for his league-leading 14th homer on the season.

The Bats rallied back in the second when Alejo Lopez continued his torrid start to the year and squirted a ball down the right-field line to bring home Brantley Bell. Lopez has now collected 64 hits in 43 games between Louisville and Chattanooga this season to lead all of Minor League Baseball.

With the deficit at 3-1, Payton recorded his second hit of the night, singling to left score TJ Friedl and pull Louisville within one run in the top of the second.

Kyle Isbel plated Angelo Castellano in the home half of the frame and Rivera wrapped up Omaha's early scoring with a two-run shot to center extend the Chasers' lead to 6-2.

Errol Robinson logged his fifth hit of the last four games to help Louisville score a run in the fourth. The infielder bounced a tough-to-play ball back to the pitcher and raced to first. Omaha hurler Daniel Lynch attempted to make a highlight-reel play, but he uncorked a wild throw on the play to allow Friedl to dash home for his second run of the contest.

Brantley Bell picked up an RBI with a groundout in the fifth but Louisville's offense stalled from there in the loss.

The Bats have Monday off before hosting a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch Tuesday is 7 p.m.

