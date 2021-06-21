Bisons Zach Logue Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

Today Minor League Baseball announced that LHP ZACH LOGUE has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 14-20.

Logue made his first career Triple-A start on June 18 against the Rochester Red Wings. The south paw allowed just one hit over seven innings, while striking out eight and not allowing a walk in the process.

He retired the first 14 batters he faced before giving up the lone base hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Rochester. At one point, Logue struck out four straight batters before allowing the single with two outs in the fifth.

The former 7th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft was promoted to Buffalo on June 12 after beginning the season with the New Hampshire (AA). Logue was 3-1 for the Fisher Cats in seven starts prior to his promotion, recording 51 strikeouts over 35.2 innings pitched.

The south paw made his Triple-A debut with the Bisons in 2019, making a relief appearance on June 3 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Logue was credited with the victory after giving up five hits and two runs over 3.1 innings pitched. He has a career 24-13 record in four professional seasons.

