Single-Game Tickets for Remaining 42 Home Games Now on Sale

June 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Beginning today, single-game tickets are now on sale for the remaining 42 Indianapolis Indians home games. The Indians, who own a 14-4 record at Victory Field, return home on Tuesday, June 29 for a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs.

For single-game ticket buyers, the entire seating bowl and outfield lawn will be available for purchase, with the stadium capacity remaining at 6,900 as the Indians adhere to the Marion County Public Health Department's (MCPHD) latest Public Health Order. Additional tickets will be released in the coming weeks as seating capacities rise as anticipated. To purchase, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [emailÂ protected].

Per the most current MCPHD Public Health Order, fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks at Victory Field. Masks are required for all non-vaccinated fans age 2 or older unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

