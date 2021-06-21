Early Homers Lead Omaha to Series Win over Louisville

June 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Right fielder Ryan McBroom and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit early home runs to help lead Omaha to a 7-4 win over Louisville on Sunday night at Werner Park to earn a series win.

Omaha (29-12) took an early lead in the bottom of the first against Louisville (14-27) right-hander Bo Takahashi (Loss, 1-4) when McBroom clubbed a three-run homer to left field. It was his league-leading 14th home run of the season.

After stranding two runners on base in the first inning, left-hander Daniel Lynch allowed two runs in the top of the second. Following a two-out single by Brantley Bell and walk to TJ Friedl, Lynch allowed an RBI single by Alejo Lopez. Two batters later, Mark Payton singled to drive in Friedl and cut Omaha's lead to one.

The Chasers responded with three more runs in the bottom of the second inning. After shortstop Angelo Castellano doubled with two outs, centerfielder Kyle Isbel singled to left to extend Omaha's lead. Next, Rivera launched a two-run homer to right field to make it a 6-2 game.

It was Rivera's fifth home run of the series and 13th of the season. Rivera finished the week 12-for-23 (.522) with five home runs and nine RBIs in six games, raising his season average to .303.

Lynch allowed one unearned run in the fourth, his final inning of the night, when Friedl reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored on a throwing error by Lynch. The Bats added another unearned run in the fifth against right-hander Grant Gavin (Win, 2-0), when Alfredo Rodriguez reached on an error, moved to second on a single by Chris Okey, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a a fielder's choice.

Gavin threw 3.0 innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.12 in 29.2 innings, the most of any reliever in the Omaha bullpen.

The Chasers added their final run in the eighth inning against right-hander Carson Fulmer, when McBroom hit an RBI single up the middle to drive in Rivera, who doubled with one out.

Left-hander Richard Lovelady and right-hander Tyler Zuber (Save, 1) each threw scoreless innings to end the game.

The Storm Chasers begin a six-day, seven-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

Following a two-week road trip to Iowa and St. Paul, the Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, July 6, to begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mun Hens that features special FNBO Summer Fireworks Series shows on July 8 and July 10 and an Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead giveaway on July 9. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.