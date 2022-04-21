Podorsky Flirts with Cycle as Missions Lose Again in Amarillo

April 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continue to battle each day as they attempt to put an end to their losing streak. Thursday night was no different as the Missions got out to an early lead. Two four-run innings from the Sod Poodles spoiled the Missions plans. Amarillo takes down the Missions tonight by a final score of 8-5 and the losing streak is now at nine games.

While the offense waited until the last couple innings to get ready on Wednesday, the offense took the lead right away in the first inning. Robert Podorsky continued his hot streak by legging out a one-out triple. He extended his hitting streak to six games in the process. Brandon Dixon drove him in after hitting a ground ball to the shortstop. The Missions held a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio improved their lead with a three-run inning in the top of the third. Facing off against Slade Cecconi, Amarillo's starting pitcher, the Missions put runners on second and third with two outs. Esteury Ruiz reached base on a single and Podorsky doubled to move Ruiz to third. Dixon drew a walk to load the bases. Yorman Rodriguez provided a spark with a two-run single to center field. Lastly, Tirso Ornelas drove in a run with an RBI single. The Missions improved their lead to 4-0.

Gabriel Morales was making his first start of the season for the Missions as he cruised through the first two innings but ran into some difficulty in the fourth inning. Due to walks and two timely hits, the Sod Poodles scored four runs to tie the game. The inning started with walks to Blaze Alexander and Nick Dalesandro. Jancarlos Cintron loaded the bases with a bunt single. After recording a strikeout, Eduardo Diaz cleared the bases with a triple. Lastly, Dominic Canzone aided in Diaz scoring as he hit a ground ball to second base. On the play, Korry Howell attempted to throw out Diaz at the plate but he was unable to do so.

San Antonio bounced back and regained the lead in the top half of the fourth inning. With two outs in the inning, Connor Hollis hit a double. Hollis scored as Esteury Ruiz reached base on a fielding error from Alexander. The Missions took a 5-4 lead.

Ryan Lillie replaced Morales on the mound prior to the fourth inning. Lillie had a stressful inning as he attempted to keep the Missions lead. Ti'Quan Forbes hit a single and Alexander walked with no outs. The right-hander was able to retire the next three batters to end the threat and keep the lead.

The Missions had a chance to improve their lead in the fifth inning. Rodriguez reached base with a single and Jorge Ona reached base on an infield single. On Ona's single, Rodriguez advanced to third base on a throwing error. Amarillo made a pitching change for Cecconi and brought in Justin Lewis. He struck out Korry Howell to end the inning.

The Amarillo offense came alive in a big way during the fifth inning as they scored four runs courtesy of three home runs. It started with a solo shot from Canzone which tied the game at 5-5. After a walk to Dominic Fletcher, Andy Yerzy connected on a two-run home run. After recording the second out of the inning, Blaze Alexander left the yard to make it an 8-5 Amarillo lead.

San Antonio had a scoring opportunity in the eighth inning. Facing Keegan Curtis, Ona reached base on a single and Howell drew a walk. After a strikeout and a fly out, both runners advanced on a passed ball. With two runners in scoring position, Esteury Ruiz hit a line drive into center field. However, Dominic Fletcher rushed in and made a diving catch to end the inning.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-10 on the season

Nine-game losing streak for San Antonio

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 12 games played this season

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 0-1, BB, 3 K, E

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 1-5, RBI, 2 K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): DNP

Gabriel Morales Pitching Line: ND, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, April 22nd. Right-hander Matt Waldron (0-1, 5.59) is expected to start for the Missions. He will be opposed by right-hander Bryce Jarvis (1-0, 3.38). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.