Drillers to Host Hooks April 26 Thru May 1

The Tulsa Drillers will return home to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 26 to open a six-game home stand with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros). The six-game series will run for six consecutive days through Sunday, May 1 and will include a pair of afternoon games.

The Drillers and Hooks will play at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 and at 1:05 p.m. for the series finale on Sunday, May 1. All other games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m.

It will be the first meetings of the year between the two teams and the first since the 2019 season.

The promotions for the home stand are highlighted by back-to-back fireworks nights on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Other promotions will include $2 Tuesday on April 26 and Thirsty Thursday on April 28.

The series finale will be a Family FUNday Sunday with the first 500 kids, ages 12 and under, receiving Drillers headbands and all kids eating for free.

A complete list of promotions for the entire homestand is below.

The Drillers and Hooks last met in the final series of the 2019 regular season. The 2020 season was canceled by the COVID pandemic, and the two teams did not face each other in last year's shortened season.

Overall, the two teams have met 59 times at ONEOK Field with Tulsa holding a 32-27 all-time advantage.

It will be the second home stand of the year for the Drillers. They split a six-game set with Amarillo April 12-16.

Individual tickets for the six games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 26-May 1 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Tuesday, April 26 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

COX $2 TUESDAY

It's the first $2 Tuesday of the 2022 season, courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, April 27 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m.

DAY BASEBALL/KID'S OPENING DAY

It's the first of four midweek day games at ONEOK Field this season. Come out and enjoy an extended lunch and watch some baseball under the sun. It is also Kid's Opening Day at ONEOK Field and every kid 12 & under is invited to take part in the first Kid's Opening Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. and participants can meet near Hornsby's Hangout, where they will be taken onto the field. Following the parade, fans can enjoy a weather safety program at 11:15 a.m. presented by NewsChannel 8. Day Baseball is presented by the 2022 PGA Championship and 103.3 The Eagle.

2022 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

Come take your photo with the Wanamaker Trophy that will be presented to the winner of the 2022 PGA Championship that will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in May. This historic trophy will be on display at the Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza. Also, we will be giving away tournament tickets and prizes during the game.

Thursday, April 28 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY

Get your weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field. Budweiser and Michelob Ultra will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. In addition, Bud Light Seltzers will be on sale for only $3 each and Karbach Love Street for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Plus for one night only fans can purchase hot dogs for just $1! Thirsty Thursday is brought to you by My41, Michelob Ultra and 97.5 KMOD.

2022 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TICKET AND SWAG GIVEAWAYS

Throughout the game fans will have a chance to win tickets to the 2022 PGA Championship and other 2022 PGA Championship swag courtesy of Michelob Ultra.

Friday, April 29 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's the first of two back-to-back Fireworks Shows! Celebrate the end of the work week with baseball and fireworks presented by Saint Francis Health System, FOX23 and K95.5. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

Saturday, April 16 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

It's the second night of our consecutive Fireworks Shows, courtesy of Tulsa Transit, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. There will also be a Busch Scoreboard happy hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 per serving and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

Sunday, May 1 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY / KIDS EAT FREE

We conclude the homestand with the first Family FUNday Sunday of the season. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will also have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans of all ages to play games. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills.

DRILLERS HEADBAND GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers athletic headband. The headbands and Family FUNday Sunday are made possible by Ferguson KIA, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

PSO BASEBALL SKILL CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 AM so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills straight from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

