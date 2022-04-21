Naturals Blown Out, 12-2, by Roughriders in Game 3

FRISCO, TX - A night after hitting three home runs, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals connected for two solo shots on Thursday night against the Frisco RoughRiders, but could manage any additional hits or runs, as the RoughRiders tagged the Naturals for 12 runs in a 12-2 loss.

John Rave started the game's scoring with one out in the second inning, blasting his second home run of the season to left field to put the Naturals up 1-0.

After the RoughRiders struck starter Anthony Veneziano for seven runs in the third inning, Seuly Matias responded by opening the top of the fourth with his second home run in as many games, a 444-foot blast to left-center field.

While the Naturals tied a season-high with nine walks, the two home runs were the only two hits the offense could muster. Rave walked twice, as did Robbie Glendinning and Logan Porter.

Zack Phillips pitched 3.2 scoreless innings behind Veneziano, before Frisco tagged the left for five runs in the seventh, bringing on Jonah Dipoto, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Naturals look to even the series back up on Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT in Frisco, as left-hander Angel Zerpa makes his third start of the season.

