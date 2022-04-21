Lopes Makes MLB Debut

April 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Christian Lopes made his Major League debut with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, April 20th, against the Baltimore Orioles.

In his debut, Lopes went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He becomes the seventh player to make their Major League debut with the Athletics this season.

Lopes was originally a draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011.

Lopes is the second former Riders player to make their major league debut in the 2022 season, following Jacob Lemoine, and the 177th all-time in RoughRiders history.

The RoughRiders will continue the six-game series against Northwest Arkansas with game three on Thursday, April 21st at 6:35 p.m. RHP Justin Slaten (0-0, 3.60) will start Thursday night for Frisco in his second start of the year against LHP Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 14.73) for the Naturals.

Thursday marks the first Thirsty Thursday at Riders Field, including the first Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Rowdy @ The River, featuring $2 Blue Norther Hard Seltzers, $2 drafts and the biggest Lazy River party in sports.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.