Gomez Strikes Again, Powering Cards to 9-6 Win

April 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The bats were on fire tonight in Springfield, as the Cardinals (5-7) took Game 3 against the Drillers (8-4), 9-6. Springfield tallied 12 hits in total, compared to Tulsa's 6, putting 5 runs on the board in the bottom of the 5th.

Decisions:

W: RHP Dalton Roach (1-0)

L: RHP Gus Varland (0-2)

S: RHP Freddy Pacheco (3)

Notables:

-RF Moises Gómez went 3-for-4, with a single, RBI-double, and solo home run. Gómez leads all of Double-A with seven homers.

-DH Chandler Redmond tallied his first HR of the 2022 season tonight in the bottom of the 4th.

-SS Delvin Pérez went 3-for-4

On deck:

-Friday, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.71) vs. TUL RHP Clayton Beeter (0-0, 3.18)

-Fans-On-Field Friday Fireworks - Enjoy a can't-miss fireworks show from the award-winning outfield at Hammons Field!

-Camo Specialty Jersey Auction begins, presented By MSU ROTC. Fans can start bidding on the Cardinals game-worn Camo Specialty Jerseys, with proceeds benefiting MSU ROTC. Auction ends 4/23.

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

