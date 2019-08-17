Playoff Ticket Packages Are on Sale Now

August 17, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Ticket packages for the 2019 Carolina League playoffs are on sale now, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on Saturday. Packages can be purchased for $30 and include tickets to all five potential home playoff games and an all-you-can-eat buffet at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday, September 5th.

The picnic includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, cookies, ice cold water, sweet tea and lemonade. These packages are available on both www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, in person at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark and over the phone at (843) 918-6000.

Should the Pelicans make the playoffs, game one of the Southern Division Championship Series against the first-half winners, the Down East Wood Ducks, would be on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:05 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

If the Pelicans do not make the playoffs, those who purchase a ticket package will receive a ticket to 2020 Opening Night, July 3rd and one April/May game of your choice (excluding additional tickets to Opening Night) in 2020.

As of Saturday, the Pelicans are three games behind the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for second place in the Carolina League Southern Division and Myrtle Beach is currently four games out of a postseason spot with 16 regular season games remaining.

A full list of the Pelicans' potential playoff schedule is as follows:

Southern Division Championship Series (Best-of-Five)

Game 1: Wednesday, September 4 against Down East in Myrtle Beach (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Game 2: Thursday, September 5 against Down East in Myrtle Beach (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Game 3: Friday, September 6 at Down East

Game 4 (if necessary): Saturday, September 9 at Down East

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, September 10 at Down East

Mills Cup Championship Series (Best-of-Five)

Game 1: Tuesday, September 10 at Northern Division Champion

Game 2: Wednesday, September 11 at Northern Division Champion

Game 3: Thursday, September 12 in Myrtle Beach

Game 4 (if necessary): Friday, September 13 in Myrtle Beach

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, September 14 in Myrtle Beach

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.