Playoff Picture

Playoff Race at a Glance

Through games of 9/11, the standings in the North Division race are as follows:

TEAM W L GB

Lancaster 32 24 --

So. Maryland 31 26 1.5

York 30 27 2.5

Long Island 28 27 3.5

Staten Island 26 31 6.5

MAGIC NUMBERS: Lancaster has a magic number of five with both Southern Maryland and York. The magic number with Long Island is four. With Staten Island, the magic number is one.

TIEBREAKERS: Lancaster owns the tiebreaker with Southern Maryland (2-1). York owns the tiebreaker with Lancaster (7-5). Southern Maryland owns the tiebreaker with York (3-0). Southern Maryland owns the three-way tiebreaker with a 4-2 head-to-head-to-head mark. Any two-way tie involving the first half champion Long Island Ducks would send the second team to the playoffs as co-champions of the second half with Long Island, no matter the second half series.

IF LONG ISLAND WINS: York has a magic number of two with Southern Maryland for a second wild card spot that would be created if Long Island passes everyone and wins the second half.

SCHEDULES: Lancaster hosts Long Island for three and Staten Island for four. Southern Maryland visits Gastonia for three and Charleston for three. York hosts High Point for three and Spire City for three. Long Island plays three in Lancaster and four at home (one suspended) against High Point.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: The winner of the second half will host Long Island on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20. The remainder of the set will be played at Long Island, September 22-24. The Atlantic League Championship Series will begin at the North champion on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27. The remainder of the series will be played at the South champion, beginning September 29.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: Playoff tickets are currently available for purchase. Should the Barnstormers not advance to the playoffs, purchases will be given the opportunity for refunds or credit towards tickets to the 2024 season. Visit Lancasterbarnstormers.com or call 717-509-4487 to make your purchase.

