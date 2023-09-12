Revs Denied Sweep in Two-Day Finale vs. Lancaster

September 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were denied a series sweep, dropping the finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers, 10-2 at WellSpan Park. The game was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday afternoon and completed on Monday evening.

J.T. Hintzen toed the rubber as the Revs were in search of their third sweep of the season against the Barnstormers, going up against lefty Jared Lakind.

York scored a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Richard Urena that was ripped past Yeison Coca at shortstop, scoring Tomo Otosaka from second base after he had walked earlier in the inning. With runners at the corners and two outs, Nellie Rodriguez was at the plate when rain started to pour causing a delay in the bottom of the first on Sunday afternoon. After a delay of one hour and 47 minutes, the game was suspended as the Revs played their seventh regular season suspended contest in franchise history and first since September 9, 2021, an extra-inning victory at Lancaster.

The game resumed Monday evening with both starting pitchers returning to the mound, and the score stayed 1-0 until the fifth inning when with two out and two in scoring position, Andretty Cordero ripped a two-run single to left giving Lancaster a 2-1 lead.

Hintzen was solid in the no-decision, tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts. He retired eight of his first nine batters in the game and overcame a trio of two-out walks that loaded the bases in the third, getting a ground out to leave the bases loaded after his only three walks of the night.

Lakind threw five innings, giving up four hits and one run, and overcame six walks while recording five strikeouts. He threw fewer than half of his pitches for strikes (46 of 94) but allowed only one hit in his four full innings on Monday evening.

York tied the game in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Garrett Granitz as Jacob Rhinesmith singled to center, advanced to second with one out on a balk, and was brought home by an Alejandro Rivero RBI single up the middle, knotting things at 2-2.

Revs reliever Jhon Vargas had gotten the final two outs of the sixth for Hintzen by striking out both batters faced, but started the seventh with a pair of walks and a go-ahead RBI single to left by Cordero as Lancaster took a 3-2 lead. It was Cordero's third RBI of the night giving him a league-leading 111 RBI on the season, tied for fifth most in a season in league history.

Vargas was lifted for Ben Dum who faced four batters but was unable to record an out with the bulk of the damage coming on a three-run homer to left by Ariel Sandoval making it 6-2. Jack Conley added a two-run single to left center field as Lancaster's six-run inning was the biggest allowed by the Revs in more than a month, with the Barnstormers taking a commanding 8-2 lead.

Nick Parker handled the final 2.2 innings for the Revs and retired eight of his 10 faced, but allowed a pair of runs in the eighth on a ground out and a wild pitch.

The Revs were attempting to sweep the same opponent three times in a season for the sixth time in franchise history and finish the season series against the Barnstormers with a 13-8 record, the third-best in War of the Roses history.

York was out-hit 12-9 in the contest but got a 2-for-3 effort from Drew Mendoza, extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games while raising his league-leading batting average to .348, five points ahead of Cordero for the top spot.

The Revs fall to 2.5 games behind Lancaster for first and one game behind Southern Maryland for second place with six to play. York also has an outside shot at a wild card postseason berth as first half division champion Long Island has pulled within 3.5 games of first place. The Revs hold a five-game lead over the Blue Crabs for a potential wild card opening should Long Island win both halves.

York hosts the High Point Rockers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Tom Sutera (9-7, 6.35) gets the ball in the opener on Time Travel Tuesday (90s) and Silver Sluggers Tuesday presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.